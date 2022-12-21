Lithuania to Monitor Baltic Ship Emissions With Drone

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Lithuania: Baltic Sea state. File Image / Pixabay.

The Baltic state of Lithuania is to use a drone to monitor emissions from shipping in the Baltic Sea.

The deployment of the drone, which was last used two years ago in 2020, forms part of Lithuania's partnership with the European Maritime Safety Agency.

The drone's reach reach will cover the country's coastline and coastal waters over a three-month period, according to local news provider the Baltic Times.

In 2020, 130 emission reports on the quality of vessel emissions were made over a similar period of time.

In addition to tracking ship emissions, the drone can monitor oil products or waste discharge from ships, carry out controls on commercial fishing and map coastal changes.