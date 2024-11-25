BUNKER JOBS: Moeve Seeks Marine Fuel/Biofuel Sales Specialist in Madrid

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in marine fuels, shipping or biofuels. Image Credit: Moeve

Energy producer Moeve is seeking to hire a marine fuel sales specialist with expertise in biofuels in Madrid.

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in marine fuels, shipping or biofuels, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Adhere strictly to company standards and procedures in all operations, fostering a culture of compliance and risk management

Champion safety initiatives and compliance in daily operations, setting an example and encouraging peers to prioritize these values as essential to our growth and success

Actively contribute to and follow the business plan for key accounts, proposing adjustments as needed to address changing market conditions and client needs

Identify new business opportunities within current and potential client accounts, expanding the company's reach and influence

Consolidate and enhance the client database to achieve annual business targets, coordinating efforts closely with the Customer Growth team and Operations

Meet yearly targets for volume, margin, and expenses per the business plan, working cross-functionally with Commercial, Operations, Trading, and Marketing teams to optimize results

Drive market share and revenue growth by developing data-driven strategies based on customer behavior, bunker demand, and analytics

Conduct contract performance appraisals, evaluating volume and margin contributions, and ensure efficient credit control and collections

Maintain in-depth knowledge of client needs and market trends

Build and sustain collaborative relationships with peers, trading desks, and support teams to better understand customer needs, negotiate pricing, and close deals effectively

Engage in cross-functional initiatives and promote best practices sharing across the organization

Provide insights into strategic and tactical aspects of marine fuel energy transition, positioning the company at the forefront of sustainable shipping solutions

