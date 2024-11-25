EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Moeve Seeks Marine Fuel/Biofuel Sales Specialist in Madrid
Monday November 25, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in marine fuels, shipping or biofuels. Image Credit: Moeve
Energy producer Moeve is seeking to hire a marine fuel sales specialist with expertise in biofuels in Madrid.
The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in marine fuels, shipping or biofuels, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Adhere strictly to company standards and procedures in all operations, fostering a culture of compliance and risk management
- Champion safety initiatives and compliance in daily operations, setting an example and encouraging peers to prioritize these values as essential to our growth and success
- Actively contribute to and follow the business plan for key accounts, proposing adjustments as needed to address changing market conditions and client needs
- Identify new business opportunities within current and potential client accounts, expanding the company's reach and influence
- Consolidate and enhance the client database to achieve annual business targets, coordinating efforts closely with the Customer Growth team and Operations
- Meet yearly targets for volume, margin, and expenses per the business plan, working cross-functionally with Commercial, Operations, Trading, and Marketing teams to optimize results
- Drive market share and revenue growth by developing data-driven strategies based on customer behavior, bunker demand, and analytics
- Conduct contract performance appraisals, evaluating volume and margin contributions, and ensure efficient credit control and collections
- Maintain in-depth knowledge of client needs and market trends
- Build and sustain collaborative relationships with peers, trading desks, and support teams to better understand customer needs, negotiate pricing, and close deals effectively
- Engage in cross-functional initiatives and promote best practices sharing across the organization
- Provide insights into strategic and tactical aspects of marine fuel energy transition, positioning the company at the forefront of sustainable shipping solutions
