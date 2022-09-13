Minerva Bunkering Hires Trader in London

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire is based in London. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel supplier and trading firm Minerva Bunkering has hired a new marine fuel trader in London.

Marina Hartwell has joined the firm as a bunker trader in London as of this month, according to an update to her LinkedIn profile on Monday.

Hartwell was previously bunker manager for Swire Bulk in London. She had earlier served as a purchasing manager for Hapag-Lloyd, a global bunker procurement executive for Hamburg Süd and a bunker broker for Furness Withy.

Minerva Bunkering is a Geneva-based subsidiary of commodities firm Mercuria Energy Group. The company has hubs in Geneva, Athens, New York, Singapore, Athens and Las Palmas.