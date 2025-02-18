Oil Exports Return Normal at CPC Terminal: Report

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Oil shipments: back to normal. File Image / Pixabay.

Oil shipments from the marine terminal operated by the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) continue as normal following a drone attack on the CPC oil pipeline.

The pumping station, Kropotkinskaya PS, which is the largest CPC oil pumping station in Russia, was the object of the attack. The damaged station is being bypassed to allow oil transports to continue.

"The CPC International Pipeline System continues to transport oil along the Tengiz-Novorossiysk route," according to the CPC's press service as reported by local marine news provider Portnews.

"At the moment, the reception of oil from shippers is carried out in accordance with the specified technical capabilities for pumping," according to the press service report.

Citing Transneft, Portnews said that the attack had seriously damaged Kropotkinskaya PS. Making good the damage may take up to two months, it added.