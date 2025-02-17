Caspian Pipeline Drone Attack Sees Reduced Crude oil Flows to Novorossisyk

by Ship & Bunker News Team

An oil port pier. File Image / Pixabay.

A drone attack on a crude oil pipeline supplying the Black seaport of Novorossiysk has seen crude oil flows to the port reduced.

The attack on the PS Kropotkinskaya facility involved several unmanned aerial vehicles and was reported on February 17 by the pipeline's operator, Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC).

CPC said that the facility had been taken out of service and that damage from the attack was being assessed by a management team that is en route to the scene.

"Crude transportation through Tengiz-Novorossiysk pipeline system is being maintained at reduced flow rates, bypassing the PS," the report added.

Novorossiysk is a major crude oi and oil products export terminal. CPC is controlled by Russian and western oil company interests.