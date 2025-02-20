Brittany Ferries' Second LNG-Electric Ship Sets Sail for the UK

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel can operate using battery power, LNG or a combination of both. Image Credit: AYK Energy

Brittany Ferries’ second LNG-electric vessel, the Guillaume de Normandie, which was built at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard, has completed its sea trials.

It is now en route to the UK, where it will operate on the Portsmouth to Caen route.

The vessel is equipped with 12 megawatt-hours (MWh) batteries from AYK Energy, the same system installed on its sister ship Saint-Malo, AYK Energy said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The two vessels can run on battery power, LNG or a combination of both.

They can run purely on electricity while entering and exiting the port and can be charged from the shore power supply available at Portsmouth.

AYK Energy asserts that the price premium of a battery-powered vessel over a conventional-powered vessel is gradually decreasing.

“We are further seeing that the cost of battery-powered vessels is starting to compete with internal combustion engine ships, Chris Kruger, founder of AYK Energy, said.

“This is important if electric batteries are to play a key role in the decarbonization of shipping and help the industry meet the IMO’s GHG targets.”

Electric propulsion is primarily gaining traction to power smaller vessels, where battery technology can effectively meet energy demands. However, for bigger ocean-going ships, the technology is not yet advanced enough to provide the massive power required for long-haul voyages.

AYK Energy recently introduced a new battery system designed to power ferries, offshore support vessels, and wind farm vessels.