Remaining Exxon Italian Bunkering Assets Sold to Italiana Petroli

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Among the assets being sold is a terminal at Genoa from which Exxon has been a physical bunker supplier. File Image / Pixabay

Energy producer ExxonMobil's remaining presence in the Italian bunker market is set to pass on to new owners with the sale of Esso Italiana.

Exxon has sold the assets and activities of Esso Italiana relating to fuels and refining to Italiana Petroli, the buyer said in a statement on its website this week.

Bunker market sources in Italy told Ship & Bunker the sale marked the last of Exxon's now limited presence in the local marine fuels market.

Of interest to the bunker industry among the assets being sold are the SARPOM refinery at Trecate, which produces VLSFO, and a terminal at Genoa from which Exxon has been a physical bunker supplier, the sources said.

Italiana Petroli is buying Exxon's 75% stake in the SARPOM plant, and already owned the remaining 25%. The firm now controls 11.5% of total Italian refining capacity, a source said.