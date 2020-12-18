COO of ARA, Hamburg Supplier Trefoil Steps Down

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Trefoil has supply operations in both ARA and Hamburg. Image Credit: Trefoil Trading

Trefoil Trading today announced COO Maurice Elfrink has resigned with immediate effect.

A statement issued today by the Rotterdam-based player said Elfrink "will pursue his career elsewhere" without giving further details.

"We thank Maurice for his contribution in the past ten years and wish him success in the future," it added.

Trefoil has supply operations in both ARA and Hamburg, the latter commencing in 2019 when it took over operation of Bomin's barges in the market.

Elfrink had been with the firm since 2011.

"Despite this year's turmoil, Trefoil can look back at a successful 2020 and is confident it will continue its successes in 2021," it concluded.