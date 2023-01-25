Cepsa Hires Key Account Sales Manager From Dynamic Fuels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire is based in Madrid. File Image / Pixabay

Spanish energy producer Cepsa has hired a marine fuel key account sales manager in Madrid from bunkering firm Dynamic Fuels.

Amandine Ascençao has joined Cepsa as key account sales manager in Madrid as of this month, she said in an update to her LinkedIn profile.

Ascençao was previously the managing director of Dynamic Fuels from May 2020 to this month, and had earlier served as a bunker trader for Dan-Bunkering in Monaco from 2015 to the end of 2019.

Dynamic Fuels was originally the bunkering arm of Barcelona-based shipping company Transcoma Shipping, and was spun out into an independent unit at the start of 2018.