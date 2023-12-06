Iran Detains Two Vessels for Fuel Smuggling

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Iran has made several such ship arrests in recent years. File Image / Pixabay

Iranian forces have reportedly detained two vessels on suspicion of fuel smuggling.

The ships were alleged to be smuggling 4.5 million liters of fuel, and were detained to the south of Abumusa Island in the Middle East Gulf, Iranian news agency Tasnim reported on Wednesday, citing comments from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The ships have been handed over to judicial authorities for legal proceedings, according to the report.

The ships had a total of 34 non-Iranian crew members on board.

Iran has made several such ship arrests in recent years, in a bid to prevent its subsidised refined products from being sold on for profit in other markets.