Hydrogen-Powered Inland Container Ship Launched at Rotterdam

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm launched the zero-emissions vessel H2 Barge 1 at Rotterdam on Thursday. Image Credit: Future Proof Shipping

Netherlands-based Future Proof Shipping has launched the first hydrogen-powered inland container ship.

The firm launched the zero-emissions vessel H2 Barge 1 at Rotterdam on Thursday, it said in an emailed statement.

The company is partnering with Nike and BCTN Network of Inland Terminals to develop the use of zero-emissions shipping.

"We have been working for a couple of years now to ensure we tread more lightly on the planet," Richard Klatten, CEO of Future Proof Shipping, said in the statement.

"This shipping project proves that moving cargo with zero-emissions and zero impact is possible, and we hope it accelerates the industry to follow in Nike's footsteps and move to zero.

"I would like to thank our dedicated FPS team, our founder Huib van de Grijspaarde for his unwavering belief in us and the project and all our trusted partners for enabling us to see it through.

"This is a pivotal moment, not just for Future Proof Shipping but for the future of shipping."