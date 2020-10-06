Belgium: Prax Buys Zeebrugge Terminal

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Zeebrugge, Belgium. File Image / Pixabay.

Total's Zeebrugge terminal has been sold to Harvest Energy Marine.

The facility has 20,000 cubic metre capacity and the new owner has said it will be used to store marine fuels.

"The facility will be re-branded as Prax Terminals Belgium [Harvest is part of the Prax Group], with Harvest managing all bunkering and commercial operations performed at the terminal," the company said in a statement.

The move will support the company's expansion plans in northwestern European coastal waters.

Prax Group Sanjeev Kumar chief executive said the move reflects "a new stage of accelerated investment, growth and development".

"It is the natural evolution in our progression towards making Harvest a leading player in the global marine market."