BUNKER JOBS: Maersk Oil Trading Seeks Business Development Manager
Monday September 5, 2022
Maersk Oil Trading sources bunkers for the AP Moller-Maersk container fleet. Image Credit: Maersk Oil Trading
Maersk Oil Trading, the bunker supply arm of container line AP Moller-Maersk, is seeking to hire a business development manager in Copenhagen.
The firm is looking for candidates with a master's degree in business, economics, engineering or similar and preferably a background in shipping, logistics or marine fuels, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Monday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Project management across a variety of Business Development initiatives
- Drive and support future business opportunities including development of business cases
- Development of new business models or improve existing models in collaboration with relevant internal stakeholders
- Drive commercial opportunities and insight as part of MOT overall Strategy and Vision
- Create value through establishing and managing partnerships with entities such as customers, suppliers and other external as well as internal parties
- Provide general BD support to all Regional Offices NY/Singapore/Rotterdam when relevant
