BUNKER JOBS: Maersk Oil Trading Seeks Business Development Manager

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Maersk Oil Trading sources bunkers for the AP Moller-Maersk container fleet. Image Credit: Maersk Oil Trading

Maersk Oil Trading, the bunker supply arm of container line AP Moller-Maersk, is seeking to hire a business development manager in Copenhagen.

The firm is looking for candidates with a master's degree in business, economics, engineering or similar and preferably a background in shipping, logistics or marine fuels, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Monday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Project management across a variety of Business Development initiatives

Drive and support future business opportunities including development of business cases

Development of new business models or improve existing models in collaboration with relevant internal stakeholders

Drive commercial opportunities and insight as part of MOT overall Strategy and Vision

Create value through establishing and managing partnerships with entities such as customers, suppliers and other external as well as internal parties

Provide general BD support to all Regional Offices NY/Singapore/Rotterdam when relevant

