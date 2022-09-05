BUNKER JOBS: Maersk Oil Trading Seeks Business Development Manager

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Monday September 5, 2022

Maersk Oil Trading, the bunker supply arm of container line AP Moller-Maersk, is seeking to hire a business development manager in Copenhagen.

The firm is looking for candidates with a master's degree in business, economics, engineering or similar and preferably a background in shipping, logistics or marine fuels, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Monday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Project management across a variety of Business Development initiatives
  • Drive and support future business opportunities including development of business cases
  • Development of new business models or improve existing models in collaboration with relevant internal stakeholders
  • Drive commercial opportunities and insight as part of MOT overall Strategy and Vision
  • Create value through establishing and managing partnerships with entities such as customers, suppliers and other external as well as internal parties
  • Provide general BD support to all Regional Offices NY/Singapore/Rotterdam when relevant

For more information, click here.

