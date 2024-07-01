BUNKER JOBS: Cockett Group Seeks Bunker Operations Executive in Athens

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Monday July 1, 2024

Marine fuel trading firm Cockett Group is seeking to hire a bunker operations executive in Athens.

The company is looking for candidates with fluent English, a relevant degree and preferably knowledge of and experience in maritime logistics, it said in a job advertisement last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Follow up and ensure all post fixture duties are completed and communicated
  • Provide proactive updates relating to bunker logistics
  • Assisting customer and supply trading teams with various administrative and operational tasks
  • Provide timely reports to trading teams and management
  • New Vendor onboarding
  • Opportunity to learn how to work an enquiry

For more information, click here.

