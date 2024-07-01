BUNKER JOBS: Cockett Group Seeks Bunker Operations Executive in Athens

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Marine fuel trading firm Cockett Group is seeking to hire a bunker operations executive in Athens.

The company is looking for candidates with fluent English, a relevant degree and preferably knowledge of and experience in maritime logistics, it said in a job advertisement last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Follow up and ensure all post fixture duties are completed and communicated

Provide proactive updates relating to bunker logistics

Assisting customer and supply trading teams with various administrative and operational tasks

Provide timely reports to trading teams and management

New Vendor onboarding

Opportunity to learn how to work an enquiry

For more information, click here.