EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Cockett Group Seeks Bunker Operations Executive in Athens
Monday July 1, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with fluent English, a relevant degree and preferably knowledge of and experience in maritime logistics. Image Credit: Cockett Group
Marine fuel trading firm Cockett Group is seeking to hire a bunker operations executive in Athens.
The company is looking for candidates with fluent English, a relevant degree and preferably knowledge of and experience in maritime logistics, it said in a job advertisement last week.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Follow up and ensure all post fixture duties are completed and communicated
- Provide proactive updates relating to bunker logistics
- Assisting customer and supply trading teams with various administrative and operational tasks
- Provide timely reports to trading teams and management
- New Vendor onboarding
- Opportunity to learn how to work an enquiry
