Bunker Operations Resume in Gibraltar After Oil Spill

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker operations resumed in Gibraltar over the weekend after last week's marine fuel spill.

Bunker operations were allowed to go ahead in Gibraltar as of midday on Saturday, the Gibraltar Port Authority said in a statement on its website.

"Yellow flags have been raised at both Little Bay and Camp Bay," the authority said.

"This will be constantly monitored and beachgoers are asked to report any sightings of oil or sheen to the lifeguards.

"Red flags may be raised again if necessary.

"Booms are being replaced in Rosia Bay, whilst the coastal clean-up continues.

"Vessels continue to skim in the area for free-floating sheen with sorbent booms.

"The Captain of the Port takes this opportunity to thank the port operators and the public for their understanding and cooperation throughout the oil spill response."

An estimated 1,000-2,000 litres of VLSFO was spilled while the Gas Venus was being bunkered at Gibraltar on August 1 as a result of the vessel's tanks overflowing.

Gibraltar is the largest bunkering location in the Mediterranean, with about 4 million mt/year of fuel deliveries.