BUNKER JOBS: Gunvor Seeks Fuel Oil Operator in Tallinn
Friday July 26, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with a complete understanding of cargo transport operations and superior knowledge about multiple commodities. Image Credit: Gunvor
Commodity trading firm Gunvor is seeking to hire a fuel oil operator in Tallinn.
The company is looking for candidates with a complete understanding of cargo transport operations and superior knowledge about multiple commodities, it said in a job advertisement on Thursday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Execute and oversee the day-to-day operations for fuel oil deals generated by the trading team
- Adhere to terms stipulated by traders to ensure accurate and efficient execution of contracts
- Provide coverage for colleagues during vacation/illness as per Team Leader requirements
- Act as a point of contact for internal and external issues or disputes for the team
- Participate in regular team meetings to address operational issues, resolving or escalating them to the Team Leader when necessary
- Maintain a positive work environment within the team
- Serve as a role model and mentor for team members, fostering a collaborative and learning-oriented atmosphere
- Assist in the training and development of apprentices and graduates
- Demonstrate superior knowledge of multiple commodities, particularly Fuel Oil (LSFO, HSFO and feedstocks)
- Understand the components and specifications of these commodities
- Manage complex logistics in the fuel oil sector, interacting with ports/terminals, agents, cargo inspectors, and other stakeholders
- Optimize trader strategies by utilizing knowledge of product movement and relationships with external parties
- Resolve and communicate any transport issues that arise with traders, accounting for the dynamics of delivery and supply
- Train the team to develop and interpret complex contracts, understanding financial exposures between purchase and sales contracts
- Review contract drafts received from third parties or generated by the company's Contracts department
- Identify and highlight discrepancies to the Contracts team within one working day of receipt
