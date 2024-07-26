BUNKER JOBS: Gunvor Seeks Fuel Oil Operator in Tallinn

Friday July 26, 2024

Commodity trading firm Gunvor is seeking to hire a fuel oil operator in Tallinn.

The company is looking for candidates with a complete understanding of cargo transport operations and superior knowledge about multiple commodities, it said in a job advertisement on Thursday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Execute and oversee the day-to-day operations for fuel oil deals generated by the trading team
  • Adhere to terms stipulated by traders to ensure accurate and efficient execution of contracts
  • Provide coverage for colleagues during vacation/illness as per Team Leader requirements
  • Act as a point of contact for internal and external issues or disputes for the team
  • Participate in regular team meetings to address operational issues, resolving or escalating them to the Team Leader when necessary
  • Maintain a positive work environment within the team
  • Serve as a role model and mentor for team members, fostering a collaborative and learning-oriented atmosphere
  • Assist in the training and development of apprentices and graduates
  • Demonstrate superior knowledge of multiple commodities, particularly Fuel Oil (LSFO, HSFO and feedstocks)
  • Understand the components and specifications of these commodities
  • Manage complex logistics in the fuel oil sector, interacting with ports/terminals, agents, cargo inspectors, and other stakeholders
  • Optimize trader strategies by utilizing knowledge of product movement and relationships with external parties
  • Resolve and communicate any transport issues that arise with traders, accounting for the dynamics of delivery and supply
  • Train the team to develop and interpret complex contracts, understanding financial exposures between purchase and sales contracts
  • Review contract drafts received from third parties or generated by the company's Contracts department
  • Identify and highlight discrepancies to the Contracts team within one working day of receipt

For more information, click here.

