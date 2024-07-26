BUNKER JOBS: Gunvor Seeks Fuel Oil Operator in Tallinn

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with a complete understanding of cargo transport operations and superior knowledge about multiple commodities. Image Credit: Gunvor

Commodity trading firm Gunvor is seeking to hire a fuel oil operator in Tallinn.

The company is looking for candidates with a complete understanding of cargo transport operations and superior knowledge about multiple commodities, it said in a job advertisement on Thursday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Execute and oversee the day-to-day operations for fuel oil deals generated by the trading team

Adhere to terms stipulated by traders to ensure accurate and efficient execution of contracts

Provide coverage for colleagues during vacation/illness as per Team Leader requirements

Act as a point of contact for internal and external issues or disputes for the team

Participate in regular team meetings to address operational issues, resolving or escalating them to the Team Leader when necessary

Maintain a positive work environment within the team

Serve as a role model and mentor for team members, fostering a collaborative and learning-oriented atmosphere

Assist in the training and development of apprentices and graduates

Demonstrate superior knowledge of multiple commodities, particularly Fuel Oil (LSFO, HSFO and feedstocks)

Understand the components and specifications of these commodities

Manage complex logistics in the fuel oil sector, interacting with ports/terminals, agents, cargo inspectors, and other stakeholders

Optimize trader strategies by utilizing knowledge of product movement and relationships with external parties

Resolve and communicate any transport issues that arise with traders, accounting for the dynamics of delivery and supply

Train the team to develop and interpret complex contracts, understanding financial exposures between purchase and sales contracts

Review contract drafts received from third parties or generated by the company's Contracts department

Identify and highlight discrepancies to the Contracts team within one working day of receipt

