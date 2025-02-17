TotalEnergies Achieves 11% Bunker Fuel Savings Using Hull Vane's Technology

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Hull Vane’s technology is a submerged wing mounted to the transom of a vessel. Image Credit: Hull Vane

During sea trials, TotalEnergies's chartered fast support vessel Ava J McCall successfully reduced bunker fuel consumption by implementing Dutch technology firm Hull Vane's technology.

The sea trials were conducted for several months following which TotalEnergies confirmed bunker fuel savings of 11%, Hull Vane said in a statement on its website last week.

Hull Vane's technology is a submerged wing mounted to the transom of a vessel. It helps reduce the overall pressure resistance and drag, while also minimising vessel motions in waves, leading to improved fuel efficiency and smoother operation.

The transom is the flat or slightly angled surface at the back of a boat or ship's hull, where the stern meets the water. By installing Hull Vane technology in this area, the vessel's resistance to water is reduced, which enhances its hydrodynamic efficiency and improves overall fuel consumption.

Hull Vane claims that its technology can be installed on various types of ships, including offshore supply vessels, patrol vessels, and passenger ships ranging in size from 10 to 108 meters. It has the potential to save approximately 10% in bunker fuel when the ship operates at speeds between 15 and 25 knots.

Hull Vane installed the technology on the Ava J McCall during its drydocking in 2022. The vessel operates in West Africa, transporting goods and personnel off Nigerian oilfields.