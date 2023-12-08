Sonan Bunkers Appoints Chief Commercial Officer

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Michael Stig Nielsen stepped down as commercial director in Northwest Europe for World Fuels in February. Image Credit: Michael Stig Nielsen / LinkedIn

Marine fuels firm Sonan Bunkers has appointed a new chief commercial officer.

Michael Stig Nielsen has been appointed the London-based chief commercial officer of Sonan Bunkers as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Thursday.

Nielsen joined the company last month as head of new business development in Denmark.

He had stepped down as commercial director in Northwest Europe for World Fuel Services, as well as managing director of its Norwegian physical supply unit Norse Bunker, in February, having worked in various roles for the US-based firm since 2002.

Sonan Bunkers has offices in London, Athens, Rotterdam, Oslo, Rio de Janeiro, Singapore and Dubai.