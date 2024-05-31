Avenir LNG Launches Ship-to-Ship LNG Bunker Supply in Germany

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm used its delivery vessel the Avenir Aspiration for the delivery. Image Credit: Avenir LNG

Avenir LNG has completed its first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering operation in Germany.

The company supplied LNG bunkers to the ro-pax ferry Nils Holgersson at Lübeck on May 5, it said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

The firm used its delivery vessel the Avenir Aspiration for the delivery.

"Our first successful STS bunker operation in a German port for our long-standing and trusted customer TT-Line proves again our leading position in setting up alternative fuel supply chains," a company representative said in the post.

"Utilizing our fleet of five LNG bunker vessels, Avenir continues to ensure the security of supply for our customers globally.

"As part of that ambition, we are seeing our network of customers and ports to service continuing to grow across Northwest Europe throughout 2024."