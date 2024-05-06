Walvis Bay Green Hydrogen Production and Bunkering Facility Expected in 2024 Q4

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Cleanergy Green Hydrogen progress showcase was held at the plant’s site in Walvis Bay, Namibia. Image Credit: Cleanergy Solutions Namibia

A green hydrogen production and bunkering facility in Walvis Bay, Namibia is expected to come on stream in the fourth quarter of 2024, the company behind the venture has announced.

Cleanergy Solutions Namibia, a joint venture between the Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group and CMB.Tech, made the announcement last week at an event held at the plant’s site that included a ceremonial first filling of a hydrogen dual-fuel truck.

The facility uses only solar energy for the on-site production of green hydrogen.

In addition to small ships, the plant aims to cater to the energy needs of hydrogen-powered trucks, port equipment, and railway applications.

"We are doing this because we believe decarbonisation and a shift to renewable energy are important trends in the global economy,” said Alexander Saverys, CEO of CMB.TECH.

"We need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, but industries that are difficult to reduce, such as maritime industries, ports and mining, cannot switch to electricity or batteries. Instead of electrons, they need molecules. We plan to produce these molecules in Walvis Bay to power locally operated trucks, port equipment, locomotives and small ships."

Also in 2024 Q4 Cleanergy says it will launch the first hydrogen-powered ship in Africa, a Multifunctional Port Utility Vessel (MPHUV) powered by dual-fuel hydrogen engines.