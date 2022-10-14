Hapag-Lloyd Cruises Carries Out Biofuel Blend Trial

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A vessel operated by Hapag-Lloyd Cruises has taken on a trial bunkering of a biofuel blend for the first time.

The company's expedition vessel the Hanseatic Inspiration recently bunkered a biofuel blend in the Netherlands, CEO Julian Pfitzner said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

The biofuel was produced mainly from used cooking oils by GoodFuels, and was blended with MGO.

The company's fleet has been using only MGO since July 2020.

"The certified biofuel is almost free of sulfur oxides and offers a CO2 reduction of up to 90 percent compared to fossil fuels," Pfitzner said in the post.

"I am very happy that the test trial was successful as expected.

"Further admixtures of biofuels are planned for our fleet in the future."