ULSFO Supply Remains Tight in Rotterdam

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A total of 284,134 mt of ULSFO was sold at Rotterdam in the first quarter of 2022, up by 41.3% from the same period a year earlier. File Image / Pixabay

The supply of ULSFO in Rotterdam has tightened significantly in recent months, according to market sources.

The situation has pushed up prices and meant the product has often been subject to enquiry.

ULSFO at the Dutch port stood at about $1,130/mt at Rotterdam early this week, according to Ship & bunker data, compared with $821.50/mt for VLSFO.

That premium of $308.50/mt compares with one of $217/mt at the start of April, according to Ship & Bunker prices, and one of $49.50/mt a year ago.

Supplies have tightened since the outbreak of war in Ukraine, with middle distillate blending components now much harder to come by.

Shell, Orim, Exxon and TFG Marine still have product available at Rotterdam, one source told Ship & Bunker. A TFG Marine source said ULSFO was a small part of its product portfolio at the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub.

A total of 284,134 mt of ULSFO was sold at Rotterdam in the first quarter of 2022, up by 41.3% from the same period a year earlier.