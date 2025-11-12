Nolu Energy Offers Yacht Bunkering Services in Tunisia

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm will offer marine gasoil to yachts across major Tunisian ports. Image Credit: Kenni Goldenbeck / LinkedIn

Marine fuel trading firm Nolu Energy is now offering MGO to yachts across major ports in Tunisia, including Bizerte, Tunis, Gabes and Sfax

Tunisia has become a key stop for yachts coming from France and Spain, Kenni Goldenbeck, the owner of Nolu Energy, said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

“In addition to bunker supply, we can also provide lubricants, full agency service and spare parts through our trusted local partners — offering a complete service solution for visiting yachts,” he said.

Goldenbeck launched the marine fuel trading firm Nolu Energy in 2023, with over 20 years of experience in the bunker industry, including working with Dan-Bunkering as manager.