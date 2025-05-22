Rotterdam Looks to Dominate Hydrogen Shipping

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Rotterdam prepares for hydrogen-fuelled ships set to enter service in 2028. Image Credit: Port of Rotterdam

The Port of Rotterdam Authority and EDGE Navigation have signed an agreement to develop liquid hydrogen infrastructure for maritime in the port.

EDGE Navigation is developing hydrogen-fuelled vessels to facilitate liquid hydrogen import into Europe and ship-to-ship bunkering, the Port of Rotterdam Authority said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The first of these ships is expected to enter service in 2028.

Both parties aim to gain insight into the necessary policies, procedures and regulations on the import of hydrogen through this partnership.

"As an addition to the existing offering of ammonia and LOHC, liquid hydrogen will further strengthen our portfolio, the Port of Rotterdam Authority said.

"A well-functioning value chain — involving relevant stakeholders and market players — is essential to successfully decarbonise the maritime sector and industry."