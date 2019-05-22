Gazpromneft Marine Bunker Inks Cruise Season Bunker Supply Deals

Cruise Ship Bunkering. Image Credit: Gazpromneft Marine Bunker

Gazpromneft Marine Bunker (GMB) today announced it has inked a bunker supply deal with Saga Cruises in addition to a renewal of its regular partnership with Royal Caribbean International.

Together, the deals for the entire 2019 cruise season cover some 60 bunkering operations and around 55,000 tonnes of 0.10% sulfur emissions control area (ECA) complaint bunkers.

Supply will take place at St Petersburg's Marine Façade passenger port.

GMB says for 2018 it sold approximately 332,000 tonnes of marine fuels at the Sea Port of St Petersburg.

In 2017 the company marked its 10th season of supply to Royal Caribbean.