Firms Agree to Scale up Small Hydrogen-powered Vessels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Navek: Istanbul-based. File Image / Pixabay.

Two marine technology firms have come together to work on "hydrogen-powered, low-carbon emission marine vessels and port applications" for the European market.

The agreement is between Istanbul-based marine engineer Navtek which has signed a memorandum of understanding with energy firm e1 marine, according to a statement on the company's website.

"The initial project will be to develop a 120-160-meter, hydrogen-powered car carrier design that requires 8-10 MW of propulsion power, with the focus then shifting to a methanol fuel cell powered hybrid tugboat design," the statement said.

Navek will produce the naval architecture and overall vessel design as well as supply electrical propulsion system design.

The firm will also manage the power system and controls integration, and the ship assembly and construction.

E1 Marine will supply its methanol-to-hydrogen reformers to the vessels, according to the statement.