Brittany Ferry Sea Trial Shows Efficacy of Battery Power

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Brittany Ferry Barfleur docked at Portsmouth. Image Credit / S&B

Brittany Ferries latest addition to its fleet, the dual-fuel vessel St Malo, has demonstrated the effectiveness of its installed battery power.

The hybrid power ship using liquified natural gas as well as electric power has completed sea trials testing the full load of the batteries onboard.

AYK Energy assembled the batteries and its founder, Chris Kruger, told maritime news provider Tradewinds that the ship was able to successfuly enter and leave port under electric power.

The trials also showed that the vessel could switch to battery power in the case of an engine blackout, while maintaining a speed of 14 knots.

When in port, the ferry will use cold ironing to recharge its batteries.

According to Brittany Ferries, the ship will enter into service in February next year running between St Malo in France and Portsmounth in the UK.