Brittany Ferries: More State aid Required

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A ferry at sea. File Image / Pixabay.

French ferry company Brittany Ferries is asking the government for further financial help to see it through the collapse in demand caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Management is set to meet with French shipping minister Annick Girardin this week to discuss the issue, according to the English language French news provider Connexion France.

The ferry firm, along with other Channel operators, has political support from national and local politicians.

The firm has said that it saw around a quarter of its normal passenger traffic this summer as tourism faltered under public health measures.

Brittany Ferries accounts for around 3,000 jobs in the Brittany region in the west of France, according to the report.