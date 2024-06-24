Hawks Group Opens First European Office in Monaco

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Hawks Monaco SAM will focus on fuel supply and services for the yacht segment. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel supplier and trading firm the Hawks Group has opened an office in Monaco, its first location in Europe.

The Hawks Monaco SAM will focus on fuel supply and services for the yacht segment, the company said in an emailed statement on Sunday.

Fabio Scamuzzi will serve as director of sales and marketing and Matteo Morciano as director of operations in the new office.

"'Hawks Monaco is committed to providing the highest level of service to our yacht clients," Scamuzzi said.

"We focus on delivering the truly meticulous planning, products and services that the yacht sector requires – that means the highest quality fuels, attention to every detail of the delivery, expert advice on the best supply options throughout the voyage, with attention to legal and fiscal requirements."