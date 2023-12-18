Euronav Tankers to Avoid Red Sea Until Further Notice

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Euronav's tankers will avoid the Red Sea until further notice. Image Credit: Euronav

Tankers operated by shipping firm Euronav have been instructed to avoid the Red Sea in response to the recent attacks from Yemen's Houthi movement.

The company will avoid the area until further notice, Belgian news agency Belga reported on Monday, citing comments from Euronav,

"The safety of our crew and our ships comes first," the company was cited as saying.

Container lines MSC, AP Moller-Maersk, CMA CGM and Hapag-Lloyd have all made similar announcements since Friday, as well as BP on Monday for its tanker shipments.

Commercial shipping in and around the Red Sea has come under attack by the Houthis in recent weeks in response to the worsening conflict in Gaza. The US is expected to announce an international taskforce to improve maritime security in the region later this week.