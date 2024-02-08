Hoyer Marine to Build New Hamburg Bunkering Facility

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new 30 m by 8 m bunker station will have four 90 m3 tanks. Image Credit: Hoyer

Marine fuel trading firm Hoyer Marine is set to build a new bunkering facility in Hamburg.

The new 30 m by 8 m bunker station will have four 90 m3 tanks, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

The previous facility had been in use for about 70 years.

"With this upgrade, we are perfectly positioned to reliably supply our customers with a wide range of fuels as well as drinking water," the company said in the post.

"We are confident that the construction of the new station will be completed before the end of this year and look forward to supporting our customers with even better service."