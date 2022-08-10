Drydocks World-Dubai to Support Silverstream Air Lubrication System Sales

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Drydocks World-Dubai is based in Dubai. File Image / Pixabay

DP World subsidiary Drydocks World-Dubai is set to support sales of air lubrication systems from Silverstream Technologies in the Middle East.

The two companies have signed a deal making Drydocks World-Dubai an approved installation provider of the systems, Silverstream said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The two firms will work together to promote the system and share knowledge on the commercial and technical aspects of its installation procedures.

The systems, first developed several years ago, have shown consistent bunker savings of 5% or more by letting a vessel ride on a carpet of air bubbles that reduces friction between the water and the hull surface.

"We are proud to announce our collaboration with Drydocks World-Dubai, a global leader in ship repair, conversion and newbuilding services," Noah Silberschmidt, CEO of Silverstream, said in the statement.

"As a highly respected yard with decades of experience, it will help boost adoption of our proven Silverstream System; strengthening the reliability and integrity of our supply chain, and raising awareness of our technology's capacity to improve ship efficiency and operational flexibility."