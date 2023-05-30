Finnish Refiner Moves Tankers onto Own-brand Marine Biofuel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Neste: fuel change. Image Credit / Neste Corp.

Finnish refiner Neste has switched two of its tankers carrying renewable diesel fuel to Sweden onto its trademarked low emission bunker fuel.

The move is in line with the company's goal to reduce its emissions.

"Neste Marine™ 0.1 Co-processed is an International Sustainability and Carbon Certification PLUS certified* marine fuel and a lower-emission solution for marine professionals, including cargo owners and charterers," the company said.

"Its use enables up to 80% (emission reduction of the bio-based share of the product over the fuel's life cycle compared to fossil fuel) lower greenhouse gas emissions over the fuel's life cycle compared to fossil fuel."

The bunker fuel is produce at Neste's Porvoo refinery, the company said.

The two chemical oil tankers, Suula and Kiisla, are operated by OSM Ship Management.