Bunker Partner Hires Dubai Trader From OOMCO

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Al Rashdi was previously a physical bunker supplier and trader for the Oman Oil Marketing Company (OOMCO) in Muscat. Image Credit: Khalid Al Rashdi / LinkedIn

Estonia-based marine fuels firm Bunker Partner has hired a new marine fuels trader in Dubai.

The company has hired Khalid Al Rashdi as a bunker trader in Dubai as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Monday.

Al Rashdi was previously a physical bunker supplier and trader for the Oman Oil Marketing Company (OOMCO) in Muscat from April 2021 to this month. He had earlier worked for the Oman Shipping Company as an operations and maintenance engineer.

Tallinn-based Bunker Partner trades marine fuels and other commodities worldwide, with trading offices in Estonia, Cyprus, Singapore, the UAE, Greece, Germany and Denmark, according to its website. The firm was launched in 2015.