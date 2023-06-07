UAE Issues Advisory to Ships Under its Flag

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shadow fleet: insurance concerns. File Image / Pixabay.

Ships sailing under a United Arab Emirates flag will have to make sure that they are fully covered by insurance.

An advisory from the country's ministry of energy and infrastructure said that ships not covered by the International group will need to meet a number of requirements including providing evidence of membership of a recognised maritime-related professional agency or regulatory body, according to a Reuters report.

The advisory, which was also addressed to ship owners, said evidence would need to be shown about so-called blue cards, which cover pollution damage, the report said.

The move comes amid wider concerns that a 'shadow fleet' of typically older tankers is operating with a greater risk of oil leaks. Such ships may also be involved in circumventing the sanctions in place against Russian's oil trades.

The IG, which provides third party and environmental damage cover, insurers by far the biggest slice of the global shipping fleet.