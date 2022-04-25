Gidara Energy to Set Up Bio-Methanol Production Facility at Rotterdam

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The facility will be along the same lines as one announced for Amsterdam last year. Image Credit: Gidara Energy

Biofuels firm Gidara Energy is developing a bio-methanol production facility at the Port of Rotterdam.

The new facility will produce about 90,000 mt/year of bio-methanol using local non-recyclable waste, Gidara Energy said in a statement on its website. The facility will be along the same lines as one announced for Amsterdam last year, and is planned to start production in 2025.

Marine fuel is planned to be one of the outlets for the facility's output, as well as road transport and aviation fuel.

"This announcement of our Rotterdam facility demonstrates how dedicated we are to taking on the environmental and waste challenges we are all facing," Wim van der Zande, CEO of Gidara Energy, said in the statement.

"As we have standardized our design and modularised our application, we are able to directly replicate the Amsterdam facility.

"The location, quality of infrastructure, and access to a broad network of partners were leading factors in deciding the location of our second facility.

"The cooperation with the Port of Rotterdam makes it possible to develop the integrated product value chain from waste to fuel and other valuable by-products."