Marine Hydrogen Firm Starts Northern European Sales Push

by Ship & Bunker News Team

E1 Marine: European focus. File Image / Pixabay.

Marine hydrogen firm e1 Marine has appointed Green Marine Engineering to spearhead a sales push into northern Europe.

The firm's technology which produces fuel cell-grade hydrogen from methanol and water can be positioned onboard or onsite, according to the company.

E1 managing director Robert Schluter said that the firm is ready to support first movers.

"Our on-demand power system has no moving parts, generates no vibration and is more future-proof than internal combustion engines due to its greater efficiency and clean power production," he added.

Sales partner GME is based in Copenhagen.

"The partnership will focus on offering shipowners the benefits of e1 Marine's methanol-to-hydrogen reformer for generating fuel for PEM fuel cells," the company said on its website.

Hydrogen as bunker fuel for ships is at an earlier stage of development compared to some other forms of fuel while ship operators are reticient about getting behind a particular fuel. But the market for alternative marine fuels market is developing fast. The European parliament is expected to vote in regulation for marine fuels in Europe (FuelEU Maritime) this month.