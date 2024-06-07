BUNKER JOBS: Dan-Bunkering Seeks Dry Cargo Fuel Supplier in Europe

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global hybrid marine fuels firm Dan-Bunkering is seeking to hire a fuel supplier focused on the dry bulk segment in Europe.

The company is looking for candidates with demonstrated expertise in the dry cargo segment as well as experience in a similar role, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

The role could be based in Copenhagen, Monaco or Middelfart.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

You will spearhead the execution of our current offerings to this segment. As part of this effort you will be responsible for customizing existing products specifically to the segment as well as create new products.

Deliver optimal solutions for both existing and new dry cargo customers.

Drive initiatives to adapt to customer needs, utilising your experience in chartering or operations within the dry cargo industry.

Break down the segment into manageable parts, making it marketable and finding innovative solutions to meet customer demands.

Serve as a specialist in bunker trading within the dry cargo sector, ensuring the high standards required for specialisation in this area.

Buy and sell bunker fuels while optimising solutions for customers.

Observe and understand market mechanisms, trends, and conditions to identify and pursue new business opportunities.

Guide customers on new fuels and carbon reduction.

