Titan Refills LNG Bunker Barge in Ship-to-Ship Transfer at Skagen

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Titan added the 6,000 m3 Optimus to its fleet in July. Image Credit: Titan

LNG bunker supplier Titan has refilled one its its LNG bunker barges in a ship-to-ship transfer at Skagen for the first time.

Titan's delivery vessel the Optimus refilled its tanks from Equinor's LNG tanker the Arctic Princess in a recent ship-to-ship transfer, Titan said in a LinkedIn post. The operation was the first of its kind for Titan, taking place at the Skagen anchorage between Denmark and Sweden.

"We are extremely proud of this milestone," Titan said in the post.

"Thank you Fendercare Marine, Höegh LNG, TB Marine Shipmanagement (Riga) and Equinor for your trust and cooperation for this operation."

Titan added the 6,000 m3 Optimus to its fleet in July, taking the vessel on a long-term charter from Elenger.