UK Reports New Ship Attack in Red Sea

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 83,000 DWT dry bulk carrier Motaro came under attack three times in the Red Sea on Monday. Image Credit: UKMTO

A ship came under attack three times in the Red Sea on Monday, according to a British government agency monitoring maritime security in the region.

The 83,000 DWT dry bulk carrier Motaro was first attacked about 25 nautical miles south of Al Mukha at 2:35 PM UTC on Monday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said in a social media post.

The ship's crew reported an explosion in close proximity to the vessel, followed by two more at 3:03 PM and 4:37 PM.

"The vessel and all crew are reported as safe," the agency said.

"Authorities are investigating."

Commercial ships operating near Yemen have been coming under attack from the country's Houthi movement over the past year in a response to the conflict in Gaza.

Several leading shipping companies have been avoiding the region altogether, taking longer routes around Africa rather than using the Suez Canal. This is likely to deliver a significant boost to bunker demand and freight markets while the current situation continues.