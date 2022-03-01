BUNKER JOBS: Hapag-Lloyd Seeks Senior and Junior Fuel Purchasers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The roles are based in the firm's Hamburg office. Image Credit: Hapag-Lloyd

Container line Hapag-Lloyd is seeking to hire a senior and junior fuel purchaser in Hamburg.

The company is looking for candidates in their first years of fuel buying for the junior role, and ones with several years of experience for the senior one, a representative told Ship & Bunker by email on Tuesday.

The successful candidates will "make sure that our commercial and operational excellence beats our competitors," the representative said.

The roles come with the following responsibilities, according to the company:

Responsible for part of our annual 4.5 million tons of fuel oil purchases and spend of up to $3 billion

Handling of own designated geographical area and permanent direct contact with all relevant stakeholders along the internal and external supply chain such as our 250 fleet captains and chief engineers, chartering and operations, legal, insurance or fleet management

Negotiation and execution of complex fuel contracts and spot deals with our 100 international suppliers

Monitoring and analysing global economic indicators and markets to ensure that deliveries take place in a smooth, efficient, and cost-effective manner

"As well as being one of the world's largest buyers of conventional bunker fuel with around 250 vessels in its fleet, Hapag-Lloyd will also increasingly be taking on alternative fuels in the coming years such as LNG or biofuels," the company representative added.

