EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Oldendorff Seeks Bunker Purchaser / Bunker Manager
Wednesday August 24, 2022
Oldendorff has an open position as Bunker Manager (m/f/d) at its Bunker Desk in Hamburg.
Job description
- Assisting our commercial departments in all Bunker related matters
- Maintain / expand relation with suppliers and clients
- Evaluating respective market reports
- Proactively seeking ways to expand and renewing contracts
- Guidance on CP clauses
- Claims handling
- Handle daily inquiries
- Risk management
- Research on new possibilities, new areas, new suppliers, new surveyors
- Bunker detectives
- General admin tasks, e.g. updating database etc.
- Sharing information amongst bunker department
- Provide constructive back up
- Strive for continued improvement in all areas
What you bring along
- Professional experience in a similar position
- Good communication skills in English (verbal and written)
- Ability to adapt to an ever changing market & to work in a fast-paced
- environment
- Good computer knowledge
- Enjoy working in a team environment
- Open minded and well organized
- Good negotiation skills
If you are interested in above vacancy, please let Oldendorff know latest by 7th September 2022.
Your application will be treated as private and confidential and it remains totally at your discretion to inform your current department head.
Contact
Stefanie Libor
HR Manager
Human Resources