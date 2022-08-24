BUNKER JOBS: Oldendorff Seeks Bunker Purchaser / Bunker Manager

by Oldendorff Carriers GmbH & Co. KG

Oldendorff has an open position as Bunker Manager (m/f/d) at its Bunker Desk in Hamburg.

Job description

Assisting our commercial departments in all Bunker related matters

Maintain / expand relation with suppliers and clients

Evaluating respective market reports

Proactively seeking ways to expand and renewing contracts

Guidance on CP clauses

Claims handling

Handle daily inquiries

Risk management

Research on new possibilities, new areas, new suppliers, new surveyors

Bunker detectives

General admin tasks, e.g. updating database etc.

Sharing information amongst bunker department

Provide constructive back up

Strive for continued improvement in all areas

What you bring along

Professional experience in a similar position

Good communication skills in English (verbal and written)

Ability to adapt to an ever changing market & to work in a fast-paced

environment

Good computer knowledge

Enjoy working in a team environment

Open minded and well organized

Good negotiation skills

If you are interested in above vacancy, please let Oldendorff know latest by 7th September 2022.



Your application will be treated as private and confidential and it remains totally at your discretion to inform your current department head.

Contact

Stefanie Libor

HR Manager

Human Resources

stefanie.libor@oldendorff.com