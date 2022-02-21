Fujairah Bunker Sales Drop to Four-Month Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Fujairah's sales have dropped sharply since October. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker / Data Credit: FOIZ / S&P Global Platts

Bunker sales at the Middle Eastern hub of Fujairah dropped to the lowest level in four months in January, falling on both a yearly and monthly basis.

Total sales excluding marine lubricants sank to 646,089 m3 in January, according to the latest data from the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone and price reporting agency S&P Global Platts. The total was down by 4.3% on the year, by 7.4% from December's level and the lowest monthly total since September.

Singapore's marine fuel sales dropped by 10.4% on the year in January, while Panama's gained 9.2%.

180 CST VLSFO sales in Fujairah lost 74.4% on the year to 288 m3, 380 CST fell by 10.7% to 497,670 m3, HSFO jumped by 34.6% to 119,747 m3, MGO sank by 14.5% to 1,215 m3 and LSMGO rose by 5.3% to 27,169 m3.

HSFO took an 18.5% share of the total market last month, up from 13.2% a year earlier.