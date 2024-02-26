EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: TFG Marine Seeks Bunker Operator in Athens
Monday February 26, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with experience in vessel operations involving day-to-day coordination of shipping scheduling. Image Credit: TFG Marine
Global bunkering firm TFG Marine is seeking to hire a bunker operator in Athens.
The company is looking for candidates with experience in vessel operations involving day-to-day coordination of shipping scheduling, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- End to end coordination of the bunker schedule program (purchase & sales) and its execution
- Working with internal and external counterparties for handling ongoing operations, including pre and post bunker delivery activities
- Undertake voyage planning to meet international regulation and respond to vessel issues. Monitor vessels performance during all voyages i.e. speed and consumption, tank cleaning optimization
- Keep systems updated with accurate data
- Verifying supporting documents against data entry in respective systems, and raising any query to relevant department in case of inconsistent data
- Handling KYC administration
- Working on clearances of vessels for planned operations, ensuring that TFG stays in sync with local custom regulations
- Regularly update other team members of the planned schedule, focusing on diversions from schedules
- Handle quality and quantity requirements
- Follow closely internal procedures and company's policies. Adhering to the companies Code of Conduct at all times
