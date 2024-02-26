BUNKER JOBS: TFG Marine Seeks Bunker Operator in Athens

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with experience in vessel operations involving day-to-day coordination of shipping scheduling. Image Credit: TFG Marine

Global bunkering firm TFG Marine is seeking to hire a bunker operator in Athens.

The company is looking for candidates with experience in vessel operations involving day-to-day coordination of shipping scheduling, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

End to end coordination of the bunker schedule program (purchase & sales) and its execution

Working with internal and external counterparties for handling ongoing operations, including pre and post bunker delivery activities

Undertake voyage planning to meet international regulation and respond to vessel issues. Monitor vessels performance during all voyages i.e. speed and consumption, tank cleaning optimization

Keep systems updated with accurate data

Verifying supporting documents against data entry in respective systems, and raising any query to relevant department in case of inconsistent data

Handling KYC administration

Working on clearances of vessels for planned operations, ensuring that TFG stays in sync with local custom regulations

Regularly update other team members of the planned schedule, focusing on diversions from schedules

Handle quality and quantity requirements

Follow closely internal procedures and company's policies. Adhering to the companies Code of Conduct at all times

For more information, click here.