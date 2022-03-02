EMEA News
Gibraltar Bans Russian Ship Calls and Bunker Supply
Russian vessels will not be calling at Gibraltar for the foreseeable future. File Image / Pixabay
The Gibraltar authorities have banned Russian ships from calling at the port, or receiving any services including bunkering.
The territory's government has instructed the port not to provide access or the provision of any services, supplies or facilities to Russian vessels, it said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.
The ban applies to the following categories of vessels, according to the statement:
- Owned, controlled, charted, or operated by any person connected with Russia
- Owned, controlled, charted or operated by Designated Persons
- Flying the Russian flag
- Registered in Russia
- Carrying any load or cargo which is in the ownership of or destined to be delivered to any persons connected with Russia or Designated Persons
"This is further demonstration that Gibraltar stands with Ukraine and is totally against the miscalculated invasion of their homeland," Vijay Daryanani, Gibraltar's port minister, said in the statement.
"We will do everything possible to show our support."