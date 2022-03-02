Gibraltar Bans Russian Ship Calls and Bunker Supply

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Russian vessels will not be calling at Gibraltar for the foreseeable future. File Image / Pixabay

The Gibraltar authorities have banned Russian ships from calling at the port, or receiving any services including bunkering.

The territory's government has instructed the port not to provide access or the provision of any services, supplies or facilities to Russian vessels, it said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The ban applies to the following categories of vessels, according to the statement:

Owned, controlled, charted, or operated by any person connected with Russia

Owned, controlled, charted or operated by Designated Persons

Flying the Russian flag

Registered in Russia

Carrying any load or cargo which is in the ownership of or destined to be delivered to any persons connected with Russia or Designated Persons

"This is further demonstration that Gibraltar stands with Ukraine and is totally against the miscalculated invasion of their homeland," Vijay Daryanani, Gibraltar's port minister, said in the statement.

"We will do everything possible to show our support."