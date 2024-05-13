Galp to Supply 3.5% Fuel oil at Portuguese Ports

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Galp's head of bunkering, Pedro Ornelas, speaking at the Atlantic Meeting in Lisbon.

Portuguese physical bunker supplier Galp is to restart heavy fuel oil deliveries in its domestic ports, the company has said.

The move, to meet rising customer demand from ship operators using scrubbers, was announced by the head of the bunkering team, Pedro Ornelas, at his company's annual Atlantic meeting.

The heavy fuel oil will be available at all Portuguese ports from the second quarter this year.

Ornelas told the meeting that bunker only calls at Portuguese ports have been climbing and that he expects the trend to continue on the back of the additional 3.5% sulphur supply.

Bunkering at anchorage Setubal is also set to be restored.

Galp dominates the bunker market in Portugal accounting for around 90% of deliveries. The Atlantic Meeting was held on May 9th in Lisbon.