PMG Holding Hires Bunker Sales Manager in Greece From KPI OceanConnect

by Ship & Bunker News Team

PMG opened its Athens office in November with a view to increasing its global trading operations. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel supplier PMG Holding has hired a bunker sales manager for its Athens office.

The firm has hired Eftihia Kalaitzis as bunker sales manager in Athens, its said in an emailed statement on Tuesday. Kalaitzis was previously a bunker and lubricant consultant for hybrid marine fuels firm KPI OceanConnect.

"Being offered this opportunity to join PMG's highly motivated and dynamic team comes along with lots of excitement and responsibility, and I am looking forward to contributing to the group's expansion and development plans by leading the Greek office with a management belief based on integrity, quality and service," Kalaitzis said in the statement.

The move follows the hiring of Panagiotis Bastas as bunker trader in Greece last year.

