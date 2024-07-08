BUNKER JOBS: Baseblue Seeks Experience Bunker Trader in Piraeus

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Monday July 8, 2024

Marine fuel supplier and trading firm Baseblue is seeking to hire a new experienced bunker trader in Piraeus.

The company is looking for candidates with three to five years of experience as a bunker trader and fluent English, it said in a job advertisement last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Building relationships with existing and new business partners
  • Buying and selling marine fuels worldwide
  • Guiding customers on fueling strategies, considering regulations and new fuels
  • Supporting the office in reaching its targets, while achieving your own
  • Participating in client and supplier visits worldwide

