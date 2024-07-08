EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Baseblue Seeks Experience Bunker Trader in Piraeus
Monday July 8, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with three to five years of experience as a bunker trader and fluent English. Image Credit: Baseblue
Marine fuel supplier and trading firm Baseblue is seeking to hire a new experienced bunker trader in Piraeus.
The company is looking for candidates with three to five years of experience as a bunker trader and fluent English, it said in a job advertisement last week.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Building relationships with existing and new business partners
- Buying and selling marine fuels worldwide
- Guiding customers on fueling strategies, considering regulations and new fuels
- Supporting the office in reaching its targets, while achieving your own
- Participating in client and supplier visits worldwide
For more information and to apply for the role, click here.