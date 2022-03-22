TECO 2030 Fuel Cell Pilot Planned for Next Year

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Pilot in Norway. File Image / Pixabay.

Norwegian marine technology entity TECO 2030 has said its first fuel cell modules will be deployed in the demonstrator project of a zero-emission construction site in Norway next year.

The company, whose fuel cell ambitions have attracted state support, said that its fuel cell is performance numbers are "substantially higher than expected in the feasibility study".

"Several of the components have been through detailed evaluation, simulation, and selection," the company said in an update.

"The decision of components is a large milestone for the engineering team of TECO2030 and is a large step towards a zero-emission fuel cell future."

Among the players looking to incorporate the technology is the Port of Narvik which has a high-speed zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell workboat in train.

The fuel cells will be delivered during 2023 and the project will be the first vessel to demonstrate and pilot a TECO2030 FCC1600 onboard, the company said.