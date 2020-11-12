Efficient Ships Given Green Light by Finance Initiative

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Benchmark: 2C global warming limit. File Image / Pixabay.

The Climate Bonds Standard which aims to tell investors if an investment meets the 2C global warning limit has issued guidance for shipping.

Its criteria set out which shipping projects are compatible with a low carbon, climate resilient economy, according to environmental news provider Business Green.

Tankers transporting fossil fuel will not qualify but better-than-average performance by efficient ships which have further efficiency gains in the pipeline will.

Financier Michael Parker is involved in the scheme.

Parker is also associated with the 'Poseidon Principles' initiative which similarly links a shipping project's ability to attract financial investment to its environmental credibility.